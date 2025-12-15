NPFL: Enyimba Target Nine Points In Next Three Matches –Ukaegbu

Enyimba interim head coach Lawrence Ukaegbu has expressed the club’s determination to pick nine points in the next three matches of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).



Recall that the People’s Elephant thrashed Kwara United FC of Ilorin 3-1 on Sunday in Aba, to occupy 8th place on the league table with 23 points.



The hosts struck first in the 23rd minute when Samuel Agu unleashed a long-range effort that caught goalkeeper Nurudeen unprepared. Kwara United responded with purpose and drew level eight minutes later as Toheeb Gidado finished calmly to make it 1-1 before the interval.



Chidera Michael took advantage of a defensive error to restore the hosts’ advantage, before adding a second goal three minutes later to put the game beyond reach.

Speaking with the club’s website, Ukaegbu stated that the team will be aiming for nine points in their next three matches.



“Apart from the mistakes (from the Kwara United goalkeeper), you know we missed some scoring chances too.



“The target, however, is to get nine points from our next three games.



“Now, we are going to El Kanemi; we know how they play. We are not going to use the same formation, we’ll change our formation, which I will not reveal.”



