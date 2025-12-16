AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Camp Swells With 24 Players

Chidozie Awaziem and Salim Fago Lawal arrived Cairo on Tuesday morning increasing the number of players in the Super Eagles camp to 24,reports Completesports.com.

The duo arrived camp in time for Tuesday morning’s training session.

The Super Eagles had their first training session at the Cairo International Stadium on Monday night.

Eric Chelle’s side will take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly at the ground later tonight.

The pre-2025 Africa Cup of Nations friendly will start 8pm local time (7pm in Nigeria).

Full List

Francis Uzoho

Stanley Nwabali

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Akinsanmiro Ebenezer

Amas Obasogie

Semi Ajayi

Ademola Lookman

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Igho Ogbu

Tochukwu Nnadi

Zaidu Sanusi

Paul Onuachu

Frank Onyeka

Calvin Bassey

Alex Iwobi

Wilfred Ndidi

Bruno Onyemaechi

Cyril Dessers

Akor Adams

Chidera Ejuke

Raphael Onyedika

Ryan Alebiosu

Salim Fago

Chidozie Awaziem

By Adeboye Amosu



