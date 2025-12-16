AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Camp Swells With 24 Players

Chidozie Awaziem and Salim Fago Lawal arrived Cairo on Tuesday morning increasing the number of players in the Super Eagles camp to 24,reports Completesports.com.
The duo arrived camp in time for Tuesday morning’s training session.
The Super Eagles had their first training session at the Cairo International Stadium on Monday night.
Eric Chelle’s side will take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly at the ground later tonight.
The pre-2025 Africa Cup of Nations friendly will start 8pm local time (7pm in Nigeria).
Full List
Francis Uzoho
Stanley Nwabali
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
Akinsanmiro Ebenezer
Amas Obasogie
Semi Ajayi
Ademola Lookman
Bright Osayi-Samuel
Igho Ogbu
Tochukwu Nnadi
Zaidu Sanusi
Paul Onuachu
Frank Onyeka
Calvin Bassey
Alex Iwobi
Wilfred Ndidi
Bruno Onyemaechi
Cyril Dessers
Akor Adams
Chidera Ejuke
Raphael Onyedika
Ryan Alebiosu
Salim Fago
Chidozie Awaziem
By Adeboye Amosu
Must Osimhen always be the last to report to camp? Regardless of people’s misgivings about Musa, he didn’t have the star-of-the-team mentality and was always the first to report to camp.
Anyway, it’s good to see how Onuachu performs as the pointman in Osimhen’s and Akor’s absence in today’s friendly with Egypt.