Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Camp Swells With 24 Players

    Adeboye AmosuBy 1 Comment1 Min Read

    Chidozie Awaziem and Salim Fago Lawal arrived Cairo on Tuesday morning increasing the number of players in the Super Eagles camp to 24,reports Completesports.com.

    The duo arrived camp in time for Tuesday morning’s training session.

    The Super Eagles had their first training session at the Cairo International Stadium on Monday night.

    Read Also:‘Very Much Delighted’ — Alebiosu Speaks On Maiden Super Eagles Invitation

    Eric Chelle’s side will take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly at the ground later tonight.

    The pre-2025 Africa Cup of Nations friendly will start 8pm local time (7pm in Nigeria).

    Full List

    Francis Uzoho
    Stanley Nwabali
    Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
    Akinsanmiro Ebenezer
    Amas Obasogie
    Semi Ajayi
    Ademola Lookman
    Bright Osayi-Samuel
    Igho Ogbu
    Tochukwu Nnadi
    Zaidu Sanusi
    Paul Onuachu
    Frank Onyeka
    Calvin Bassey
    Alex Iwobi

    Wilfred Ndidi
    Bruno Onyemaechi
    Cyril Dessers
    Akor Adams
    Chidera Ejuke
    Raphael Onyedika
    Ryan Alebiosu
    Salim Fago
    Chidozie Awaziem

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    1 Comment

    1. Kel on

      Must Osimhen always be the last to report to camp? Regardless of people’s misgivings about Musa, he didn’t have the star-of-the-team mentality and was always the first to report to camp.

      Anyway, it’s good to see how Onuachu performs as the pointman in Osimhen’s and Akor’s absence in today’s friendly with Egypt.

      Reply
    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.