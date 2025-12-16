Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Arrive Morocco Thursday

    Nigeria’s Super Eagles will arrive Fés, Morocco on Thursday for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Completesports.com reports.

    The players and their officials will depart Cairo for the Moroccan city aboard a chartered flight.

    Eric Chelle’s side set up camp in Cairo for the competition on Sunday.

    The Super Eagles will lock horns with the Pharaohs of Egypt in a Pre-AFCON friendly at the Cairo International Stadium tonight.

    The three-time African champions are drawn in Group C with Taifa Stars of Tanzania, Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, and Cranes of Uganda.

    Nigeria will begin their campaign against Tanzania, and then clash with 2004 hosts and winners Tunisia on Saturday, 27th December, before their final group game against Uganda on Tuesday, 30th December.

    The Super Eagles will play all their group phase matches at the Complexe Sportif de Fés.

