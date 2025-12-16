AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Invitation A Dream Come True — Nnadi

Tochukwu Nnadi has described his invitation to the Super Eagles a ‘dream come true’, reports Completesports.com.

The 22-year-old is one of the five new players named in Nigeria’s squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nnadi has impressed with Belgian Pro League League outfit, Zulte Waregem this season.

The midfielder said he was not expecting the invitation at this period.

“I was happy, my family was happy as well. It’s a dream come true. Since I was young, I’ve been dreaming to play for the national team,” he said. “I played in the under 20 and now I’m in the Super Eagles. I wasn’t expecting it to be too soon, but now I’m here and I’m happy,” Nnadi told the Super Eagles media.

The former Flying Eagles star also expressed his desire to win the AFCON title.

“I know being in the national team comes with a lot of pressure. I come from a country with over 200 million people. Playing for them, I know it’s heavy but I’m here to show my quality, fight for the team and I hope we win the AFCON,” Nnadi added.

By Adeboye Amosu



