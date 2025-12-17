Senegal Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead AFCON 2025

Senegal will be without defender Ilay Camara at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Completesports.com reports.

The full-back will miss the competition due to injury, according to country’s football federation.

The Terangha Lions are also set to be without striker Assane Diao.

Diao suffered an injury while playing for Como against AS Roma in Serie A on Monday.

Como coach Cesc Fabregas had requested the West Africans not to select the 22-year-old for AFCON 2025.

Senegal are drawn in Group D with Benin, Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Senegal’s first game is against Botswana in Tangier next Tuesday.

The competition will start on Sunday with hosts Morocco taking on Comoros in the opening fixture.

By Adeboye Amosu



