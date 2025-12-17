‘Bring It On’ — DR Congo React To NFF’s Petition Over Use Of Ineligible Players

Democratic Republic of Congo has reacted to the petition filed against them by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, reports Completesports.com.

The Leopards beat Eric Chelle’s men 4-3 in the final of the 2025 FIFA World Cup African playoffs last month.

The NFF confirmed on Tuesday that it has have filed a petition against DR Congo for fielding several ineligible players in the encounter.

DRC fired back at the petition with very strong words.

“If you can’t win on the pitch, don’t try to win from the back door,” they wrote on their official X handle

“The World Cup has to be played with dignity and confidence. Not with lawyers’ tricks.Bring it on!”

By Adeboye Amosu



