Carabao Cup: Newcastle Reach Semi-finals After Late Goal Against Fulham

Newcastle United teenager Lewis Miley’s stoppage-time header sealed a 2-1 win over Fulham to send the holders into the Carabao Cup semi-finals, Sky Sport reports.

The 19-year-old started the game out of position, filling in at right-back amid a raft of injuries for Eddie Howe, but he was in the right place to head in Sandro Tonali’s corner in the 92nd minute to make it nine wins in a row in this competition for Newcastle.

St James’ Park was nervous for much of the game after Sunday’s disastrous derby defeat at Sunderland but the anxiety was momentarily lifted by Yoane Wissa opening his Newcastle account just 10 minutes into his first start with a tap in from close-range.

Also Read: Carabao Cup: Man City Clinch Semi-Final After 2-0 Win Vs Brentford

However, Fulham hit back quickly, equalising six minutes later through Sasa Lukic to unsettle Newcastle, who left the midfielder completely unmarked in the box to header in from Antonee Robinson’s cross.

Penalties loomed as Fulham’s deputy goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte produced a fine save to deny Miley in stoppage time only for the Newcastle academy graduate to glance in a header from the resulting corner and put his side into the semi-finals.



