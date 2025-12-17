Carabao Cup: Man City Clinch Semi-Final After 2-0 Win Vs Brentford

Manchester City reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals thanks to a 2-0 win over fellow Premier League side Brentford at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Rayan Cherki gave City the lead with a superb goal before half-time.

With just over 20 minutes left Savinho’s deflected strike ended Brentford’s hopes of a comeback.

City, who are eight-time winners of the Carabao Cup, now have the chance to reach their first final of the competition since 2021 as they go into the hat for the two-legged semi-final tie, which will take place in January.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also booked their place in the last four after a 3-1 win against Cardiff City on Tuesday.



