    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Full House In Cairo As Osimhen Arrives Super Eagles Camp

    Unuanel: Eagles Always Struggle To Win Games Without Osimhen

    It is now a full in the Super Eagles camp in Cairo, Egypt, ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations following the arrival of star striker Victor Osimhen.

    Osimhen’s arrival was confirmed by Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe.

    Earlier on Wednesday Moses Simon arrived the camp from his base in France.

    This would be Osimhen’s third AFCON appearance after making his debut in the tournament at the 2019 edition in Egypt.

    He missed the 2021 tournament in Cameroon due to injury before helping the Super Eagles to a second place in 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire.

    By James Agberebi


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

