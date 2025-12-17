AFCON 2025: Supercomputer Predicts Round Of 16 Exit For Football Powerhouse

Fears of Mohamed Salah’s Egypt failing at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations have increased with a new supercomputer predicting a stunning early exit, Mirror reports.

Salah joined his countrymen ahead of Egypt’s opening clash against Zimbabwe next week, with the tournament running until the final on January 18.

But a shocking new forecast from experts could mean he is back for the Reds when they face Arsenal on January 8. That is, if one supercomputer’s prediction is to be believed, with Egypt projected to crash out of the AFCON in a shock defeat to Comoros in the last-16.

At one stage, it appeared that the Reds’ superstar may not return to Merseyside from the tournament hosted in Morocco. The 33-year-old spoke out against the club and Arne Slot in a surprising post-match interview after he failed to get off the bench against Leeds.

Salah missed out Liverpool’s next matchday squad against Inter as a result but quickly returned to the fold and was substituted onto the field during the win over Brighton.

Liverpool’s third greatest goalscorer will miss a number of games over the Christmas period as the Merseyside club take on Tottenham and Wolves to see out December. While that’s happening, Salah will be gearing up to face Zimbabwe, Angola and South Africa.



