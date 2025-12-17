AFCON 2025: ‘I’m Not Disturbed By The Result’ –Ex International Reacts To Eagles Loss Vs Egypt In Friendly

Former Nigerian international Edward Weng has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles will do well at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations despite losing 2-1 to Egypt in a friendly encounter at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday.



The Pharaohs went ahead in the 27th minute when Mahmoud Saber finished from a low cross by Zizo. However, Nigeria responded before the interval, equalizing through Chidozie Awaziem after a goalkeeping error from Mohamed El Shenawy.



Egypt regained control early in the second half, with Mostafa Mohamed scoring decisively in the 53rd minute following a swift counter-attack.



Speaking with Footy-Africa, the former Nigeria U-23 star stated that he’s impressed with the performance of the players against Egypt and that the Super Eagles remain an African powerhouse.

“I’m not disturbed at all by the result. It’s a test match, and the players had barely settled into camp before the game. Despite the loss, it wasn’t a bad outing.



“The coach had to make do with available players and test new ones, which is good. I saw some encouraging passages of play.



“You can see players like Ademola Lookman are gradually regaining rhythm, and that young midfielder Nnadi really impressed me, he really impressed me. You wouldn’t think it was his first game. Chidera Ejuke also did well. Now, the boys must return to training, learn from this game, and prepare for what lies ahead.



“Nigeria has always been an African powerhouse. I believe this time won’t be any different.”



