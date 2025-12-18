AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Depart Cairo Camp For Fèz

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will land in Fèz, Morocco on Thursday (today) to continue their preparation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The players and their officials will depart Cairo, for Fez this afternoon, according to the team’s officer, Promise Efoghe.

They will hold their first training in Fèz at 6pm local time.

Nigeria started preparation for AFCON 2025 in Cairo on Monday.

The Super Eagles lost 2-1 to the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday.

The three-time African champions are drawn in Group C with Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.

Eric Chelle’s men will face the Taifa Stars of Tanzania in their opening fixture next week Tuesday, before taking on Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles on December 27, and Uganda’s Cranes on December 30.

The Super Eagles will play all their group games at the Grand Stade de Fèz.



By Adeboye Amosu



