UECL: Uche Reflects On Crystal Palace Draw Against KuPS

Christantus Uche has reacted to Crystal Palace’s home draw against KuPS, reports Completesports.com.

Oliver Glasner’s side were held to a 2-2 draw by the Finnish outfit in their UEFA Europa Conference League encounter at the Selhurst Park on Thursday night.

Uche opened scoring for Crystal Palace in the fifth minute with a stunning strike.

The visitors rallied back, scoring twice early in the second half through Piotr Parzyszek, and Ibrahim Cissé.

Justin Devenny levelled for Palace late in the game.

The Eagles earned a place in the playoffs in February following the result.

The midfielder took to the social media to share his thoughts on the game.

“Not the result we wanted, but the fight never stops💙❤️ 🦅 @CPFC 📍,” Uche wrote on X.

By Adeboye Amosu




