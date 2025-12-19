UECL: Crystal Palace Boss Thumbs Up Uche’s ‘Fantastic’ Goal Vs KuPS

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has hailed Christantus Uche for his impressive performance in the club’s UEFA Europa Conference League clash with Finnish club KuPS.

Uche scored a stunning a goal in the keenly contested encounter.

The Nigeria international gave his side the lead in the fifth minute with a superb effort from outside the box.

It was the midfielder’s first goal at Selhurst Park, and he has now scored in back-to-back Conference League games.

The 2-2 draw earned Palace a place in the playoffs in February.

Glasner saluted Uche for his ‘fantastic’ effort.

“I was pleased with the performance especially of the youngsters. Of course, fantastic goal from Uche, and then we could see we lost a little bit of structure for ten to fifteen minutes, and you get three finishes at the end and score two goals,” Glasner told TNT Sports.

By Adeboye Amosu



