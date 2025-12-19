AFCON 2025: Ajayi’s Absence Big Headache For Hull City –Jakirović

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirović has disclosed that the departure of Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco remains a big headache for the club.



The Nigerian international has been a constant figure in the Tigers’ lineup in the English Championship this season.



Ajayi is expected to play an integral role as the Super Eagles commence their AFCON campaign against Tanzania on Tuesday.



In a chat with Hull Live, Jakirovic stated that there is nothing the club can do to prevent Ajayi from representing his country at AFCON.

“It’s a big headache for us, yes, and all the clubs that have players from Africa, but what can we do? This is the Africa Cup of Nations.



“For those players, this is like the European Championship. They represent their own country, and they are very proud.



“We are very proud because we have a national team player and we wish him all the very best.”



