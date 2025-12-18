AFCON 2025: Super Eagles To Hold Two Training Sessions On Friday

The Super Eagles will hold their first training sessions in Fes, on Friday, as they prepare for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

According to the Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe, the team will have two sessions at 10am and also at 6pm.

Efoghe revealed that the Super Eagles first session was moved to Friday due to the time of their arrival on Thursday.

Players and officials of the team touched down in Fes on Thursday from Cairo, Egypt.

They had been preparing for their Group C opponents (Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania in Egypt.

During their time in Cairo, the Super Eagles played against Egypt in a tune up friendly which they lost 2-1.

After the disappointment of missing out on qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Super Eagles will hope to appease Nigerian fans by winning this year’s AFCON.

Under former head coach Jose Peseiro, the Super Eagles went close to clinching the title in the 2023 edition but lost 2-1 to hosts Cote d’Ivoire.

The last time the three-time AFCON champions tasted continental glory was in 2013 in South Africa.

By James Agberebi, in Fes



