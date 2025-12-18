Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: Morocco Buzzing, Ready To Host Rest Of The Continent

    The people of Morocco are ready to host the rest of Africa as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations gets closer.

    Right from the Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca, it is evident the country is ready to stage the continent’s biggest football tournament.

    Inside the Mohammed V International Airport

    Walking through the airport there are banners mounted at different locations with 2025 Africa Cup of Nations written on it.

    There is also a giant AFCON trophy and a big banner with the 2025 AFCON inscription on it, with fans using the opportunity to take pictures before heading out.

    Visitors taking pictures inside the airport

    Also, going out of the airport and heading into Casablanca city centre there are AFCON 2025 banners mounted at various locations.

    Visitors taking pictures with the giant AFCON trophy inside the Mohammed V International Airport
    AFCON 2025 banners mounted inside Casablanca city centre

    It is safe to say the rest of Africa and also people from other parts of the world, who would be visiting Morocco, should expect a memorable continental showpiece in the next couple if weeks.

    By James Agberebi, in Fes


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

