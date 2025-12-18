AFCON 2025: Morocco Buzzing, Ready To Host Rest Of The Continent

The people of Morocco are ready to host the rest of Africa as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations gets closer.

Right from the Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca, it is evident the country is ready to stage the continent’s biggest football tournament.



Walking through the airport there are banners mounted at different locations with 2025 Africa Cup of Nations written on it.

There is also a giant AFCON trophy and a big banner with the 2025 AFCON inscription on it, with fans using the opportunity to take pictures before heading out.



Also, going out of the airport and heading into Casablanca city centre there are AFCON 2025 banners mounted at various locations.



It is safe to say the rest of Africa and also people from other parts of the world, who would be visiting Morocco, should expect a memorable continental showpiece in the next couple if weeks.

By James Agberebi, in Fes



