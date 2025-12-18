Nottingham Forest Boss Provides Positive Injury Update On Aina

Nottingham Forest head coach Sean Dyche has provided a positive injury update on Ola Aina, reports Completesports.com.

Aina sustained a hamstring injury while on international duty with Nigeria in September.

The 29-year-old is gradually working his way back to full fitness.

The former Chelsea star recently featured for Forest’s U-21 side against Millwall.

Dyche said the defender is now more involved in team training, but it is important to manage his recovery.

“Ola is halfway through his progress in fitness, training more regularly with the team now, so that is good. Obviously, it’s been a long-term injury, so we have to be careful with that one,”

Aina has made three league appearances for the Tricky Trees this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



