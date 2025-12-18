He Has Done Well For Nigeria –Akwuegbu Reacts To Musa’s Retirement From Eagles

Former Nigeria international Benedict Akwuegbu has disclosed that Ahmed Musa has done well for Nigeria after announcing his retirement from the Super Eagles.



Recall that the Nigeria’s most capped footballer announced his retirement from international duty on Wednesday, closing a chapter that spanned nearly 15 years with the Super Eagles.



The forward, who earned 111 caps, described the milestone as a privilege. Musa’s last appearance for the Super Eagles was against the Black Stars of Ghana at the Unity Cup invitational tournament in May.

Reacting to the development, Akwuegbu in an interview with Footy Africa, stated that Musa is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s greatest players of all time.



“Musa has done well for Nigeria. His impact goes beyond football, as he has also been involved in charitable work.



“He has been a great servant to the country and was always highly committed. It is a shame that he is retiring.



“He is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s greatest players of all time. He won the AFCON and scored important goals for the country, particularly at the FIFA World Cup.



“His brace against Argentina remains a memorable moment and will live long in the minds of many Nigerians.”



