Super Eagles Arrive In Fès For AFCON 2025

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have touched down in Fès, Morocco for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The players and their officials arrived the Moroccan city on Thursday night.

Éric Chelle’s men spent five days in Cairo Egypt for their short preparation ahead of the biennial competition.

Nigeria lost 2-1 to seven-time champions Egypt in their only pre-AFCON friendly at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles are expected to intensify preparation for the AFCON 2025 finals on Friday.

The three-time champions are drawn in Group C with the Taifa Stars of Tanzania, Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, and Cranes of Uganda.

They will face Tanzania in their opening fixture next week Tuesday.

The West Africans will play all their group games at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

By James Agberebi, in Fès



