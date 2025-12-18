Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: South Africa Ready To Compete For Title — Broos

    Adeboye Amosu
    Hugo Broos

    Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos says his side are well equipped for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

    The competition will get underway in Morocco this weekend.

    South Africa finished third at the last edition of the competition hosted by Cote d’Ivoire.

    Broos declared that his charges are well on schedule regarding their preparations.

    “This team has experience,” Broos said as per the Star.

    “So, I am not worried about that. But we will feel and see that opponents will play in a totally different way than they did two years ago.

    “We are far ahead in terms of our preparations.

    “The finishing touches will be done by the end of the week. If you look at teams like Cameroon, Senegal, and Morocco, they only started their preparations yesterday.

    “We can’t complain. The only thing is that we don’t have three players we could count on, but I don’t take that as an excuse for why we shouldn’t perform at AFCON — certainly not.”


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

