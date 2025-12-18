AFCON 2025: Egypt Have Quality To Win Title — Marmoush

Egypt forward Omar Marmoush insists the Pharaohs can win the title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The North Africans will be gunning for a record-extending eighth title in Morocco.

The Pharaohs were eliminated in the group stage at the last edition of the competition hosted by Cote d’Ivoire.

Marmoush said they have the quality to conquer the continent again.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Kalou Backs Super Eagles To Win Title

“We are going to win the Africa Cup of Nations, of course, and then the World Cup,” Marmoush was quoted by Foot Africa.

“With the players, the squad, and the quality we have as the Egyptian national team, we are the best team in Africa. We don’t just want to make a name for ourselves by saying: ‘We played in the World Cup’—that’s not enough.

“We’re going to the World Cup to get out of the group stage and show the world who we are.”

Hossam Hassan’s side are drawn in Group B with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Angola.

They will face the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their opening fixture next week Monday.

By Adeboye Amosu



