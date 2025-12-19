AFCON 2025: Uganda Will Be Difficult To Beat –Lorenzen Warns Eagles, Others

Uganda striker Melvyn Lorenzen has warned that the team will pose a big threat to their Group C opponents in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Recall that Uganda have been drawn alongside Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Tunisia, and Tanzania for the tournament.



Uganda will open their AFCON campaign against Tunisia on December 23, before facing Tanzania and Nigeria in their final group match on December 30 at the Fez Sports Complex.



Lorenzen, via his official X handle, noted that any team playing against Uganda won’t find it comfortable.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Ajayi’s Absence Big Headache For Hull City –Jakirović



“Even against the big nations, it’s always a good result.



“We’ve never gone under, they’ve always shown themselves in a good light.



“So, I think any team that comes won’t be comfortable playing us. It’s time to prove that again.



Uganda’s appearance in Morocco will be their eighth AFCON outing and first since 2019, with their best finish coming in 1978 when they reached the final but lost to Ghana.



