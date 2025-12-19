Match Preview: AFCON 2025; Nigeria vs Tanzania

Welcome to Complete Sports Update, where we bring you the trending stories in the world of sports. Today, we’re doing a match preview of the Super Eagles AFCON 2025 opener versus Tanzania. We’ll also cover technical insights into the Super Eagles coach; Eric Chelle’s tactics.

Topics Discussed in Video;

* The Super Eagles Of Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 Campaign Set To Kickoff With An Opening Match Against Tanzania

* A look at the Eagles’ past meetings at the AFCON with their group opponents; Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda

* Expectations of the team prior to their clash with the Kilimanjaro Stars of Tanzania

