Super Eagles Vs Taifa Stars: AFCON 2025 Group C Clash Rekindles Historic Good Omen For Nigeria

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will launch their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a Group C opener against Tanzania at the Complexe Sportif de Fes, Morocco, in a fixture rich with history, symbolism and promise, Completesports.com reports.

As the three-time African champions step onto the Fez Stadium turf, memories of past encounters with the Taifa Stars offer optimism and a strong statistical backing for a positive start.

Super Eagles Begin AFCON 2025 Quest In Fez

The Super Eagles’ first outing at AFCON 2025 comes against familiar opposition in Tanzania, a side Nigeria has never lost to in competitive or friendly encounters. Playing at the Fez Stadium in Fes, the encounter sets the tone for Group C and provides Nigeria with an early opportunity to assert dominance and build momentum in the tournament.

Super Eagles And Tanzania: A Historic Good Omen

There is a powerful historical parallel that favours Nigeria. When the then Green Eagles faced Tanzania in their opening match of the 1980 AFCON in Lagos, Nigeria claimed a convincing 3-1 victory on 8 March 1980. Goals from Muda Lawal, Ifeanyi Onyeadika and the legendary Segun “Mathematical” Odegbami powered Nigeria to a dream start — a campaign that ultimately ended with the country’s first-ever AFCON title.

That opening-day success against Tanzania has since become a symbolic reminder of how a strong start can propel the Super Eagles to continental glory.

Super Eagles’ Dominance In Nigeria vs Tanzania Head-To-Head

From a data perspective, history overwhelmingly favours Nigeria. Across 10 meetings between both nations, the Super Eagles have recorded six wins and four draws, while Tanzania are yet to secure a single victory.

Key highlights include:

1980 AFCON Group Stage: Nigeria 3-1 Tanzania

1982 World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria unbeaten over two legs (2-0 away, 1-1 home)

2017 AFCON Qualifiers: Nigeria edged Tanzania 1-0 in Uyo after a goalless draw away

Overall head-to-head record:

Matches: 10

Nigeria wins: 6

Tanzania wins: 0

Draws: 4

These numbers reinforce Nigeria’s psychological and tactical edge heading into the Fez showdown.

Super Eagles’ Goalscoring Tradition Against Tanzania

Nigeria’s encounters with Tanzania have often produced decisive moments from key attackers. From Odegbami and Muda Lawal in the golden era to Kelechi Iheanacho’s crucial strike in the 2017 qualifiers, the Super Eagles have consistently found match-winners against the Taifa Stars.

This tradition of timely goals will be vital as Nigeria seeks an early statement win in Group C.

Super Eagles Target Strong Start In Competitive Group C

With AFCON tournaments often defined by fine margins, the Super Eagles will see the Tanzania match as a must-win to ease pressure ahead of tougher group fixtures.

A victory in Fez would not only boost confidence but also reinforce Nigeria’s status as one of the tournament favourites.

History, form and statistics all point in Nigeria’s favour — but the Super Eagles must translate pedigree into performance on the pitch.

Nigeria Versus Tanzania All-Time History

• Nigeria 0-0 Tanzania (1972 Friendly in Dar Es Salam).

• Nigeria 2-1 Tanzania (1972 Friendly in Benin City).

Nigeria’s scorers: Victor Oduah, Sylvester Egborge-pen.

• Nigeria 3-2 Tanzania (1972 Friendly in Lagos).

Nigeria’s scorers: Gideon Njoku, Sunny Oyarekhua-2.

• Nigeria 2-1 Tanzania (1973 All-Africa Games in Lagos).

Nigeria’s scorers: Yakubu Mambo, Tony Igwe-2.

• Nigeria 0-0 Tanzania (1976 Friendly in Dar Es Salam).

• Nigeria 3-1 Tanzania (1980 AFCON Group Stage)

Nigeria’s scorers: Muda Lawal, Ifeanyi Onyeadika, Segun Odegbami. Nigeria ultimately emerged African Champions as hosts.

• Nigeria 1-1 Tanzania (1982 World Cup Qualifier in Lagos).

Nigeria’s scorer: Muda Lawal.

• Nigeria 2-0 Tanzania (1982 World Cup Qualifier in Dar Es Salam).

Nigeria’s scorers: John Chidozie, Chris Nwokocha.

• Tanzania 0-0 Nigeria (2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Dar Es Salaam)

• Nigeria 1-0 Tanzania (2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo)

Nigeria’s goalscorer: Kelechi Iheanacho.

SUMMARY: 10 matches; Nigeria 6 wins; Tanzania 0 win; 4 draws.

Source: Super Eagles Across The Ages by Kunle Solaja.

By Mumini Alao, in Fez



