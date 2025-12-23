Boniface Set To Undergo Surgery

Victor Boniface is set to undergo surgery for a problematic knee injury, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international is currently on a season-long loan with Werder Bremen from Bayer Leverkusen.

Boniface has not played full 90 minutes for Bremen this season due to the injury.

The 25-year-old has managed 326 minutes of playing time for the Greens.

According to German, publication, BILD, Bayer Leverkusen doctors have recommended surgery for the player.

Boniface sustained the injury in training at the start of December. It was initially considered a minor injury, but the pain is not subsiding.

Bayer’s sporting director, Simon Rolfes, and his Bremen counterpart, Clemens Fritz want to agree on a joint approach before Christmas.

Boniface, who has suffered two cruciate ligament tears in the past, will likely miss the rest of the season with another operation.

By Adeboye Amosu



