NFF Hails Tinubu On Fulfillment Of Pledges To Eagles’ Players, Officials

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the fulfilment of pledges of houses, national honours and plots of lands made to players and officials of the Super Eagles for their runner-up achievement at the 2023 AFCON.

The title documents for the houses, and certificates of national honours were presented to the players and their officials on Monday.

NFF president, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, credited the hefty motivation from the delivery of the promises for the team’s 2-1 victory over Tanzania in their first match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Read Also:SPORTS PLANET Podcast…EPISODE 43: Sunday Oliseh On Football Tactical Formations

“We cannot thank His Excellency, Mr. President enough for fulfilment of the promises of national honours and houses for the players and officials. We also thank the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, the Director General of the NSC, as well as members of the Federal Executive Council for their efforts in this regard,” Gusau told thenff.com.

“The presentation of the title documents and certificates was a positive development that has lifted the spirit of players and officials and we expect even better performances in subsequent matches.

“The team has picked the first three points, which is important, but we must equally be at our best against Tunisia so that we can pick the Round of 16 ticket before the last round of matches in the group.”



