AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Must Remain Focused Vs Tunisia –Lawal

Former Nigerian international Garba Lawal has advised the Super Eagles to remain focused ahead of Saturday’s Group C clash against Tunisia in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that Nigeria defeated Tanzania 2-1 on Tuesday, while Tunisia edged Uganda 3-1 in their respective opening games.



In a chat with Footy Africa, Lawal stated that he expects a tough encounter from the Carthage Eagles on Saturday.



“It’s a fantastic start, and in every tournament, winning the first game is very important. The result brings some relief and reduces the pressure.

“That’s a good thing, especially with the next match coming up against Tunisia, who also defeated Uganda. I know it’s going to be tough, but the players must remain focused.



He also faulted those blaming Zaidu Sanusi for the goal conceded against Tanzania.



“Why are they criticizing him? Is he the only player on the pitch, or was he solely at fault for the Tanzania equalizer?.



“I don’t understand why one player is being singled out for criticism when football is a team sport. They are not the coach—only the coach knows why he selected him. If he’s not good enough, why is he playing for FC Porto? He has been at Porto for almost five seasons, yet Nigerian fans are still complaining.



“The coach knows his quality, which is why he continues to use him. He can run, tackle, defend, and contribute in attack—so what more do they want? The boy deserves some respect. He is playing for the nation.”



