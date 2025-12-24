AFCON 2025: Adams Backs Chelle To Come Up With Right Tactics To Overcome Tunisia

Akor Adams had said he and his Super Eagles teammates trust head coach Eric Chelle to come up with the best tactics to beat Tunisia.

The Super Eagles will face Tunisia in their second Group C match on Saturday.

While the Super Eagles pipped Tanzania 2-1 in their opening fixture, Tunisia defeated Uganda 3-1.

Adams, who was in action against Tanzania and went close to scoring but hit the cross bar, told journalists on Tuesday:”He knows what is best for every game and in the previous games he has shown that he knows what he is doing.

“We trust him and he will come up with the best possible way.”

The Sevilla star striker believes the Super Eagles are capable of securing the three points.

“Compared to the North Africans, we in the west have intensity we play with a lot of aggression so we have what it takes to do the job. So against Tunisia we have to come out as always, be prepared and see what happens.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles returned to the training pitch on Wednesday, after the win against Tanzania.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



