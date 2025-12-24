AFCON 2025 – EXCLUSIVE: Nigerians Should Expect Win Against Tunisia –Super Eagles Defender, Ogbu

Igoh Ogbu has assured Nigerians that the Super Eagles will target a win when they face Tunisia in their second AFCON 2025 Group C match on Saturday.

Both the Super Eagles and Tunisia got their campaigns off to a perfect start on Tuesday.



While Eric Chelle’s men overcame Tanzania 2-1 in Fes, Tunisia defeated Uganda 3-1 in Rabat.

When both African giants clashed in the round of 16 at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Tunisia triumphed 1-0.

Also Read: AFCON 2025: I’m Impressed With Adams’ Performance Vs Tanzania –Oliseh

Speaking after the win against Tanzania, Ogbu told Completesports.com that the focus on the game against Tunisia is the three points.

“Winning, there is nothing more than winning because that’s the most important thing for us.”

The defender expressed his delight that the Super Eagles picked the three points against the Taifa Stars.

“The guys played great and I’m happy that we did good so I’m really happy.”

On not getting the opportunity to play against Tanzania, he added:”Every player that is here is here because he wants to play good, we are here as Nigerians, everybody on the pitch is fighting if I get my opportunity I will do the same, fight for Nigeria always.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



