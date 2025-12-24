AFCON 2025: I’m Impressed With Adams’ Performance Vs Tanzania –Oliseh

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has praised Super Eagles striker Akor Adams for his impressive display against Tanzania in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Recall that Nigeria defeated Tanzania 2-1 to kick off their campaign on a winning note. Semi Ajayi headed Nigeria in front in the first half before Charles M’Mombwa equalized five minutes after halftime.
The Tanzanians’ joy lasted only two minutes, however, as Lookman fired in what proved to be the winner from outside the box.
Reacting after the game, Oliseh, who was running the commentary on AfroSports AFCON 2025 Coverage, stated that he’s impressed with the Sevilla striker’s overall performance against Tanzania despite not scoring a goal.
“I’m Impressed with Akor Adams’ performance against Tanzania.
“He was all over the pitch trying to make things happen for the Super Eagles.”
It’s high time you told the world that new star has arrived and not just Victor, Lukmon or Whatever.
You can do it! Up super eagles!!!!
Akor Adams was really impressive. I can’t remember the last time we’vw seen a player that with an overwhelming display in the midfield, wings, and attack. He is well built with great speed and exceptional ball skills. He seems like a combination of Mutiu, Amokachi, and Finidi.
Chelle should stop putting players out of position. Why pay Fisayo from the wings when the same player has delivered two goals in 3 matches when played in the CAM position. He did the same with Akinsamiro, a player that is recognized as one of the best midfielder in Serie A.
I hope he is not thinking of using same slow and inefficient combination of Ndidi , Iwobi, and Chukwueze against the highly technical Carthage lions. The game against will be won from the midfield.
If you are starting Ndidi, highly technical and fast recovering CAM in the mould of Akinsamiro, Fisayo, or Nnadi will be needed.
A word is enough !