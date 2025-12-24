AFCON 2025: I’m Impressed With Adams’ Performance Vs Tanzania –Oliseh

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has praised Super Eagles striker Akor Adams for his impressive display against Tanzania in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that Nigeria defeated Tanzania 2-1 to kick off their campaign on a winning note. Semi Ajayi headed Nigeria in front in the first half before Charles M’Mombwa equalized five minutes after halftime.



The Tanzanians’ joy lasted only two minutes, however, as Lookman fired in what proved to be the winner from outside the box.

Reacting after the game, Oliseh, who was running the commentary on AfroSports AFCON 2025 Coverage, stated that he’s impressed with the Sevilla striker’s overall performance against Tanzania despite not scoring a goal.



“I’m Impressed with Akor Adams’ performance against Tanzania.



“He was all over the pitch trying to make things happen for the Super Eagles.”



