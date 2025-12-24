Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: There’s Still Room For Improvement –Ndidi Speaks On Super Eagles Win Against Tanzania

    Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has said there is still room for he and his teammates despite their 2-1 win against Tanzania.

    The Super Eagles began their quest for a fourth AFCON title with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Taifa Stars of Tanzania in Group C in Fes, on Tuesday.
    After a bright start the Super Eagles broke the deadlock in the 36th thanks to a brilliant header by Semi Ajayi, who was later named Player of the Match.

    Tanzania equalised in the 50th minute through Kokola M’mombwa after a brilliant finish.

    But it did not take long before the Super Eagles retook the lead as Ademola Lookman hit a brilliant left foot volley which proved to be the winning goal.

    Reacting to the win, Ndidi told journalists after the contest:”There’s still room for improvement but the three points is the most important, the first game is always like this trying to get the momentum but going forward I know the team is capable of doing well.”

    On if he is under pressure being the captain of the Super Eagles at a major tournament like the Africa Cup of Nations Ndidi said there is no pressure.

    The former Leicester City star said he is backed by senior players in the team which has made things easy for him.

    “There’s no pressure at all because I have got so much leaders behind me,” he said. “There are leaders in the team, senior boys who are solidly behind me, so there’s no pressure at all.”

    Up next for the Super Eagles is a tough clash with AFCON 2004 champions Tunisia on Saturday.

    The Carthage Eagles master-minded the Eagles’ exit at the 2021 tournament in Cameroon, following a 1-0 win in the round of 16.

    Ahead of the tie Ndidi said:”For now we have to go back and see what we did wrong and what we should have done better.”

    By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

