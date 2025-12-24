AFCON 2025: Why We Lost To Super Eagles –Tanzania Star, Allarakhia

Tanzania winger Tarryn Allarakhia has said Nigeria’s Super Eagles quality was the difference in Tuesday’s AFCON 2025 Group C opener.

It was not the best of starts for Tanzania as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to the Super Eagles.



Semi Ajayi, who was named Player of the Match, opened the scoring in the 36th minute as he headed home Alex Iwobi’s cross.

But just five minutes into the second half Kokola M’mombwa made it 1-1 as he slotted home a well lofted cross into the box.

But two minutes after the equaliser Ademola Lookman made it 2-1 with a well taken left foot shot.

The win means the Super Eagles have now won their two AFCON meetings with Tanzania (first meeting in 1980 ended 3-1).

Also, they have now recorded six wins and have three draws in their nine meetings with the Taifa Stars.

“I think we should take the positives from what we did against Nigeria and like I said previously they are one of the favourites and for us to go out there and give it a good go I think we can take positives from it,” Allarakhia told journalists aftet the match.

“We know that we need to be more organized, Nigeria have got qualities everywhere and that’s what done us with two quality goals. But again we were solid and organized and I feel we did that and we had chances to equalise and also go ahead.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



