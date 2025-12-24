2025 AFCON: Premier League Celebrates Iwobi’s Performance In Super Eagles’ Win Vs Tanzania

The English Premier League has praised Alex Iwobi for his impressive performance in Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ win against Tanzania, in their AFCON 2025 Group C opening match on Tuesday.

Iwobi was in superb form as his side’s two goals scored by Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman.



The Fulham man floated in a delightful cross which was headed in by Ajayi to give the Super Eagles a first half lead.

After Kokola M’mombwa equalised for Tanzania, the Super Eagles went back in front few minutes later as Iwobi laid the ball for Lookman, who hit a left foot shot which flew past the keeper.

Commenting on his performance, the Premier League wrote on their X handle:”Alex Iwobi shines for Nigeria 🇳🇬

“The @FulhamFC star assisted both goals as the Super Eagles beat Tanzania 2-1 in their first match of AFCON 2025! ✨.”

Also Read: ‘I Was Really Pleased’ — Ajayi Reflects On Super Eagles’ Win Over Tanzania

Up next for Iwobi and his Super Eagles teammates is a clash with Tunisia on Saturday, December 27 in Fes.

When the Eagles faced Tunisia in the AFCON 2021 round of 16, the North Africans won 1-0, with Iwobi shown a straight red card.

The Tunisians got their campaign off to a very good start after overcoming Uganda 3-1 in Rabat, on Tuesday.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



