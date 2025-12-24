Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    2025 AFCON: Premier League Celebrates Iwobi’s Performance In Super Eagles’ Win Vs Tanzania

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    The English Premier League has praised Alex Iwobi for his impressive performance in Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ win against Tanzania, in their AFCON 2025 Group C opening match on Tuesday.

    Iwobi was in superb form as his side’s two goals scored by Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman.
    Complete Sports AFCON 2025 live coverage from Morocco
    The Fulham man floated in a delightful cross which was headed in by Ajayi to give the Super Eagles a first half lead.

    After Kokola M’mombwa equalised for Tanzania, the Super Eagles went back in front few minutes later as Iwobi laid the ball for Lookman, who hit a left foot shot which flew past the keeper.

    Commenting on his performance, the Premier League wrote on their X handle:”Alex Iwobi shines for Nigeria 🇳🇬

    “The @FulhamFC star assisted both goals as the Super Eagles beat Tanzania 2-1 in their first match of AFCON 2025! ✨.”

    Also Read: ‘I Was Really Pleased’ — Ajayi Reflects On Super Eagles’ Win Over Tanzania

    Up next for Iwobi and his Super Eagles teammates is a clash with Tunisia on Saturday, December 27 in Fes.

    When the Eagles faced Tunisia in the AFCON 2021 round of 16, the North Africans won 1-0, with Iwobi shown a straight red card.

    The Tunisians got their campaign off to a very good start after overcoming Uganda 3-1 in Rabat, on Tuesday.

    By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement