‘I Was Really Pleased’ — Ajayi Reflects On Super Eagles’ Win Over Tanzania

Semi Ajayi has expressed his satisfaction after helping the Super Eagles beat the Taifa Stars of Tanzania in their opening fixture at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday night.

The West Brom defender opened scoring for the Super Eagles with a superb header nine minutes before the break.

It was his second international goal for the three-time African champions.

Ajayi also went home with the Man of the Match prize.

Ajayi Happy To Score Against Tanzania

Ajayi declared that it was an amazing feeling to get a goal in the game.

“It’s always an amazing feeling to score for your country, and in a game like this, to get off to a really good start. I was really, really pleased,” Ajayi told reporters after the game

“It shows one team can’t only rely on attackers to get goals. We get goals from all over the team, the defenders, the midfielders, everyone needs to chip in if we want to do well in the tournament.”

Ready For Next Battle

The Super Eagles will take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their next game.

Ajayi reckoned it is important for the team improve on their performance against the North Africans.

“There are a few things we would iron out and improve, but there are also a lot of positives to take,” he added.

“We know we need to do better in terms of seeing out the game and killing teams off, and we’ve been working really hard on that in training.”

By Adeboye Amosu

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf



