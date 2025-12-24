AFCON 2025: Performance Of My Players Against Nigeria Surprised Many People –Tanzania Head Coach

Tanzania head coach Manuel Gomandi has said his Taifa Stars players surprised many people with the way they played against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Gomandi’s side began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to the Super Eagles in Group C on Tuesday.



Despite the defeat, the Tanzanians put up a good fight and caused the Super Eagles lots of problems.

The Super Eagles took the lead in the first half thanks to Semi Ajayi who headed home Alex Iwobi’s cross.

But Kokola M’mombwa equalised for Tanzania early in the second half as he beat the offside trap to slot home past Stanley Nwabali.

But just minutes later Ademola Lookman put the Eagles back in front with a brilliant left foot strike.

Speaking to journalists after the defeat, Gomandi said:”The performance of ny players was great even though ee committed the mistake from the corner where we conceded the first goal.

“But when you see the gap, the quality and value of one team compared to the other team, how we applied the game in terms of the tactical issues, how we tried to reduce the space, everything was great.

“I think we surprised so many people because they thought we will come here to pack the bus which is not my philosophy. My style is to try to convince the players that they can defend, you must defend evem more, but we need to attack and not respect the opponent too much.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



