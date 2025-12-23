Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: We Still Have Lot Of Work To Do –Chelle Admits Despite Tanzania Win

    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has said his players still have lots of work to do despite beginning their AFCON 2025 Group C camping with a 2-1 win against Tanzania.

    Goals in each half from Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman gave the Super Eagles the perfect start.

    Kokola M’mombwa cancelled out Ajayi’s opener with a brilliant equaliser, beating the offside trap to slot past Stanley Nwabali.

    Speaking in his post-match presser Chelle praised his players but admitted they will need to work on their lapses ahead of the gane with Tunisia.

    “We have to analyse this win because we did a lot of food things in the first half, we created chances to score and in the second half we gave Tanzania the chance to come back into the game.

    “We did some mistakes but we are happy for the win and the most important thing at the AFCON is to improve in every game so now after the analysis we will do in the morning we have to continue to improve because we will face Tunisia next who are a big team. We need to improve on a lot of things defensively, put in more movement when we have the ball and when we don’t, so I praise my players for the win but we have lots of work.”


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

