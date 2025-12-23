AFCON 2025: Super Eagles’ Rating Player-By-Player In Slim Win Over Tanzania

Following the Super Eagles 2-1 victory over the Taifa Stars of Tanzania in their opening fixture at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players…

Stanley Nwabali 6/10

Nwabali impressed in the first half, but struggled a bit after the break.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 6/10

The right-back defended well in the game. He however didn’t offer much in attack.

Semi Ajayi 8/10

A solid display from the centre-back . Ajayi scored Nigeria’s first goal. He was named Man of the Match.

Calvin Bassey 7/10

Showed his class once again. The Fulham defender formed a solid partnership with Semi Ajayi.

Zaidu Sanusi 6/10

The left-back was caught out of possession in the build-up to Tanzania’s goal.

Wilfred Ndidi 7/10

The captain led by example. He worked hard in midfield especially in the second half.

Alex Iwobi 7/10

Iwobi provided the assist for Semi Ajayi’s first goal. It was one of the best performances for the Super Eagles.

Samuel Chukwueze 6/10

He was close to scoring late in the half.Chukwueze was replaced by Moses Simon in the 59th minute.

Ademola Lookman 8/10

The winger scored a spectacular goal to hand Nigeria maximum points in the 52nd minute. He was lively all through.

Adams Akor 6/10

The Sevilla striker header hit the crossbar in the first half . He was replaced by Moses Simon in the 59th minute.

Victor Osimhen 6/10

Missed a couple of good chances in the game. He will hope for better luck in Nigeria’s next game against Tunisia.

Substitutes

Moses Simon 6/10

A lively display from the tricky winger. He was unlucky not to get an assist in the game.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru 5/10

Took the place of Samuel Chukwueze one minute before the hour mark. He didn’t contribute much following his introduction.

Paul Onuachu N/A

The Trabzonspor striker replaced Victor Osimhen late in the game.

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf



