AFCON 2025: Super Eagles’ Rating Player-By-Player In Slim Win Over Tanzania

Following the Super Eagles 2-1 victory over the Taifa Stars of Tanzania in their opening fixture at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players…
Stanley Nwabali 6/10
Nwabali impressed in the first half, but struggled a bit after the break.
Bright Osayi-Samuel 6/10
The right-back defended well in the game. He however didn’t offer much in attack.
Semi Ajayi 8/10
A solid display from the centre-back . Ajayi scored Nigeria’s first goal. He was named Man of the Match.
Calvin Bassey 7/10
Showed his class once again. The Fulham defender formed a solid partnership with Semi Ajayi.
Zaidu Sanusi 6/10
The left-back was caught out of possession in the build-up to Tanzania’s goal.
Wilfred Ndidi 7/10
The captain led by example. He worked hard in midfield especially in the second half.
Alex Iwobi 7/10
Iwobi provided the assist for Semi Ajayi’s first goal. It was one of the best performances for the Super Eagles.
Samuel Chukwueze 6/10
He was close to scoring late in the half.Chukwueze was replaced by Moses Simon in the 59th minute.
Ademola Lookman 8/10
The winger scored a spectacular goal to hand Nigeria maximum points in the 52nd minute. He was lively all through.
Adams Akor 6/10
The Sevilla striker header hit the crossbar in the first half . He was replaced by Moses Simon in the 59th minute.
Victor Osimhen 6/10
Missed a couple of good chances in the game. He will hope for better luck in Nigeria’s next game against Tunisia.
Substitutes
Moses Simon 6/10
A lively display from the tricky winger. He was unlucky not to get an assist in the game.
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru 5/10
Took the place of Samuel Chukwueze one minute before the hour mark. He didn’t contribute much following his introduction.
Paul Onuachu N/A
The Trabzonspor striker replaced Victor Osimhen late in the game.
Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf