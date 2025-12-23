AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Deserved Win Over Tanzania — Akpeyi

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi says the team deserved maximum points from their opening fixture against Tanzania at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Éric Chelle’s men defeated the Taifa Stars 2-1 in the Group C fixture.

Semi Ajayi opened scoring for the Super Eagles with a superb header in the 36th minute.

Tanzania however fought back five minutes after the break equalising through Charles M’Mombwa.

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman netted the winning goal for Nigeria in the 52nd minute.

Akpeyi praised the Super Eagles for their performance in the game.

” I think they (Super Eagles) played well. They deserved the win. Tanzania too deserved credit for their performance,” Akpeyi said during his analysis of the game on SuperSport.

“The Super Eagles gave Nigerians a good Xmas gift, and hopefully they will do well in the next game.”

The Super Eagles will confront the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their next game on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf



