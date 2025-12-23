AFCON 2025: Ajayi Named MOTM In Super Eagles’ Win Over Tanzania

Semi Ajayi was named Man of the Match award following Nigeria’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Taifa Stars of Tanzania in Fès on Tuesday night, reports Completesports.com.

Ajayi gave the Super Eagles the lead from a header in the 36th minute after he was set up by a superb cross from Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi.

It was the centre-back’s second international goal for the three-time African champions.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Chelle Starts Osimhen, Akor, Lookman Vs Tanzania

Ajayi also put up a solid display at the back in the keenly contested encounter.

The 32-year-old has made 45 appearances for the Super Eagles.

Ademola Lookman scored the winning goal for the Super Eagles in the 52nd minute

Eric Chelle’s men will face the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their second Group C on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu



