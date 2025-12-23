Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: Ajayi, Lookman On Target As Super Eagles Beat Tanzania 2-1

    The Super Eagles kicked off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on a positive note, as goals from Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman were enough to give Nigeria a 2-1 win over Tanzania on Tuesday evening.

    Nigeria began the game on a positive note, controlling the tempo of the possession. However, in the 6th minute, Samuel Chukwueze’s left-footed shot went straight to Tanzania goalkeeper Zuberi Foba.

    Nigeria almost took the lead in the ninth minute as Akor Adams failed to convert a well-placed pass from Chukwueze. The resulting corner kick was headed by Adams and hit the crossbar in the 11th minute.

    Tanzania had their first shot on goal as striker Ally Samatta’s acrobatic kick failed to beat Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali in the 13th minute.

    The three-time AFCON champions had several goal-scoring opportunities from Osimhen and Adams but were unable to put their shots on target.

    Again, Osimhen was denied Nigeria’s first goal as the Galatasaray striker rounded the Tanzanian goalkeeper only to see Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto clear the ball for a corner kick.

    However, the Eagles netted the opening goal from the resulting corner kick as Semi Ajayi headed Alex Iwobi’s well-tailored cross straight into the back of the net in the 36th minute.

    Chukwueze could have doubled Nigeria’s goal as he dazzled through Tanzania’s defense, only for his shot to be deflected and punched by the goalkeeper. A few minutes later. Osimhen’s overhead kick was also saved by the goalkeeper.

    Immediately after the resumption of the second half, Osimhen netted Nigeria’s second goal only to be denied by the Video Assistant Referee for offside. A minute later, M’Mombwa leveled parity for Tanzania as a lobbed ball beat the Eagles’ defense and was slotted home by the striker.

    Ademola Lookman extended Nigeria’s lead in the 52nd minute of the game as he placed the ball beyond the reach of Tanzania goalkeeper

    In the 58th minute, Chukwueze and Adams were substituted for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Moses Simon by coach Eric Chelle.

    Simon’s impact was felt immediately as he dazzled and crossed the ball to Osimhen, who chested the ball before heading down for Lookman, whose shot was parried over by the Tanzanian goalkeeper.

    The Super Eagles could have taken the game beyond the reach of Tanzania in the 66th minute, but Iwobi’s shot failed to hit the back of the net.

    A fast break from Tanzania in the 87th minute almost resulted to an equalizer as their striker failed to connect with the square play pass in the box.

    Paul Onuachu came on for Victor Osimhen in the late minute of the second half and had little contribution to the game.

    Tanzania efforts to level the score proved abortive as the Super Eagles picked up the maximum three points. They will face Tunisia on Saturday in the next game.

     

    MATCH STATISTICS

    Nigeria 2-1 Tanzania

    GOAL SCORERS: NIGERIA

    Semi Ajayi
    (36 min)

    Ademola Lookman
    (52 min)


    GOAL SCORER: TANZANIA

    M’Mombwa
    (50 min)

    LINE-UP: NIGERIA

    Stanley Nwabali

    Calvin Bassey

    Semi Ajayi

    Zaidu Sanusi

    Bright Osayi-Samuel

    Akor Adams

    Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

    Wilfred Ndidi

    Ademola Lookman

    Alex Iwobi

    Samuel Chukwueze

    Victor Osimhen

    SUBSTITUTES

    Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
    (Akor Adams, 59 min)

    Moses Simon
    (Samuel Chukwueze, 59 min)

    Paul Onuachu
    (Victor Osimhen, 86 mins)

    HEAD COACH: Eric Chelle

     

    LINE-UP: TANZANIA

    Zuberi Masudi

    Ibrahim Hamad

    Bakari Mwamnyeto

    Mohamed Hussein

    Shomari Kapombe

    Charles M’Mombwa

    Novatus Miroshi

    Alphonce Msanga

    Mbwana Samatta

    Tarryn Allarakhia

    Simon Msuva


    SUBSTITUTES

    Kelvin John

    (Simon Msuva, 62 min)

    Dickson Job
    (Tarryn Allarakhia, 79 min)

    Haji Mnoga
    (Shomari Kapombe, 90 min)

    Denis Kibu

    (Charles M’Mombwa, 90 mins)


    HEAD COACH: Miguel Angel Gamondi

     

     

     


