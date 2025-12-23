AFCON 2025: Ajayi, Lookman On Target As Super Eagles Beat Tanzania 2-1

The Super Eagles kicked off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on a positive note, as goals from Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman were enough to give Nigeria a 2-1 win over Tanzania on Tuesday evening.



Nigeria began the game on a positive note, controlling the tempo of the possession. However, in the 6th minute, Samuel Chukwueze’s left-footed shot went straight to Tanzania goalkeeper Zuberi Foba.





Nigeria almost took the lead in the ninth minute as Akor Adams failed to convert a well-placed pass from Chukwueze. The resulting corner kick was headed by Adams and hit the crossbar in the 11th minute.



Tanzania had their first shot on goal as striker Ally Samatta’s acrobatic kick failed to beat Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali in the 13th minute.

The three-time AFCON champions had several goal-scoring opportunities from Osimhen and Adams but were unable to put their shots on target.



Again, Osimhen was denied Nigeria’s first goal as the Galatasaray striker rounded the Tanzanian goalkeeper only to see Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto clear the ball for a corner kick.



However, the Eagles netted the opening goal from the resulting corner kick as Semi Ajayi headed Alex Iwobi’s well-tailored cross straight into the back of the net in the 36th minute.



Chukwueze could have doubled Nigeria’s goal as he dazzled through Tanzania’s defense, only for his shot to be deflected and punched by the goalkeeper. A few minutes later. Osimhen’s overhead kick was also saved by the goalkeeper.



Immediately after the resumption of the second half, Osimhen netted Nigeria’s second goal only to be denied by the Video Assistant Referee for offside. A minute later, M’Mombwa leveled parity for Tanzania as a lobbed ball beat the Eagles’ defense and was slotted home by the striker.

Ademola Lookman extended Nigeria’s lead in the 52nd minute of the game as he placed the ball beyond the reach of Tanzania goalkeeper



In the 58th minute, Chukwueze and Adams were substituted for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Moses Simon by coach Eric Chelle.



Simon’s impact was felt immediately as he dazzled and crossed the ball to Osimhen, who chested the ball before heading down for Lookman, whose shot was parried over by the Tanzanian goalkeeper.



The Super Eagles could have taken the game beyond the reach of Tanzania in the 66th minute, but Iwobi’s shot failed to hit the back of the net.

A fast break from Tanzania in the 87th minute almost resulted to an equalizer as their striker failed to connect with the square play pass in the box.



Paul Onuachu came on for Victor Osimhen in the late minute of the second half and had little contribution to the game.



Tanzania efforts to level the score proved abortive as the Super Eagles picked up the maximum three points. They will face Tunisia on Saturday in the next game.

MATCH STATISTICS

Nigeria 2-1 Tanzania

GOAL SCORERS: NIGERIA

Semi Ajayi

(36 min)

Ademola Lookman

(52 min)



GOAL SCORER: TANZANIA

M’Mombwa

(50 min)

LINE-UP: NIGERIA

Stanley Nwabali

Calvin Bassey

Semi Ajayi

Zaidu Sanusi

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Akor Adams

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Wilfred Ndidi

Ademola Lookman

Alex Iwobi

Samuel Chukwueze

Victor Osimhen

SUBSTITUTES

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

(Akor Adams, 59 min)

Moses Simon

(Samuel Chukwueze, 59 min)

Paul Onuachu

(Victor Osimhen, 86 mins)

HEAD COACH: Eric Chelle

LINE-UP: TANZANIA

Zuberi Masudi

Ibrahim Hamad

Bakari Mwamnyeto

Mohamed Hussein

Shomari Kapombe

Charles M’Mombwa

Novatus Miroshi

Alphonce Msanga

Mbwana Samatta

Tarryn Allarakhia

Simon Msuva



SUBSTITUTES

Kelvin John

(Simon Msuva, 62 min)

Dickson Job

(Tarryn Allarakhia, 79 min)

Haji Mnoga

(Shomari Kapombe, 90 min)

Denis Kibu

(Charles M’Mombwa, 90 mins)



HEAD COACH: Miguel Angel Gamondi



