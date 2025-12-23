AFCON 2025: Akanni Thumbs Up Eagles Win Over Tanzania

Former Nigerian international Waidi Akanni has lauded the Super Eagles’ impressive performance in their 2-1 win over Tanzania in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



The Super Eagles took the lead in the 36th minute when defender Semi Ajayi glanced home a header from Alex Iwobi’s inviting right-wing cross.



Tanzania responded shortly after the restart, drawing level in the 50th minute as Charles M’Mombwa side-footed in a lofted left-wing delivery from Novatus Miroshi.



Just two minutes later, former African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman restored the lead for Nigeria.

Reacting after the game, Akanni, who was a guest at Afrosports AFCON 2025 Coverage, stated that the team must learn to up the standard of their game against Tunisia.



“I am happy that the Super Eagles defeated Tanzania by 2-1; however, I was expecting the team to have won the game by three goals or more. Yes, it’s their first game of the tournament, and as the games progress, the Super Eagles will definitely step up the standard of their game.



“The Super Eagles started the tempo of the first half very slowly and later on increased the pace of the game, which resulted in the corner kick and the goal that Semi Ajayi scored. I believe against Tunisia, the Super Eagles will do better.”







