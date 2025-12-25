AFCON 2025: My Loyalty Remains With Nigeria –Oliseh Reacts To Claims He Never Supported Eagles Vs Tanzania

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has debunked reports circulating in the media that he didn’t support the Super Eagles in their win over Tanzania in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Oliseh, who was a pundit during Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Tanzania on Tuesday, had incurred the wrath of some Super Eagles fans who accused him of unfair criticism of the team during the AFCON Group C opener.



In a reaction to the dissenting views on his analysis on Wednesday night, the former Super Eagles captain, on his verified X handle, @SundayOOliseh, stated that his constructive criticism should not be mistaken for dislike of the team.



“I am deeply saddened by the recent suggestions on social media that my analysis of the Super Eagles’ performance against Tanzania stems from a lack of support for the team.

“For nearly 40 years, I have dedicated my life and career to the progress of Nigerian football. While my professional duty requires impartiality and objective critique, my heart remains firmly with the players and Coach Eric Chelle.



“Constructive honesty is not a sign of dislike; it is a tool for improvement born out of a desire to see our nation succeed.



“Just recently, I was accused of being “too supportive” of the coaching staff. To now be accused of the opposite suggests a misunderstanding of my role as an analyst. My loyalty to the Green and White is unwavering and requires no defense.

​

“Let us move past these distractions and unite in our support for the players.​God bless Nigeria.”



