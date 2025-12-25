AFCON 2025: Super Eagles To Train Behind Closed Soor Ahead Tunisia Game

The Super Eagles training session for today (Thursday, December 25) will be behind closed doors.

This was revealed by the team’s media officer Promise Efoghe.



According to Efoghe, head coach Eric Eric Chelle wants to keep the training session closed to help him prepare for Saturday’s clash with Tunisia.

He dislcosed that the official pre-match presser for the encounter will hold at Fes Stadium by 10.45am wih Chelle and Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi in attendance.

He said that the official training session which will take place by 6pm inside the Sardienne Complex will see the first 15 minutes open to the press.

Also, he stated that Paul Onuachu, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Francis Uzoho will talk to the press.

The Super Eagles will hope to make it two wins from two matches when they take on Tunisia on Saturday.

In their first encounter on Tuesday, the Eagles edged out Tanzania 2-1, thanks to goals from Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



