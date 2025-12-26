AFCON 2025: Chelle Hints At Change Of Tactics Against Tunisia

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has hinted that he could tweak his tactics for Saturday’s Group C clash with Tunisia.

The Super Eagles would hope to make it back-to-back wins when they face Tunisia in Fes.



Both teams will go into the contest on the back of wins in their first matches. While the Super Eagles edged out Tanzania 2-1, Tunisia defeated Uganda 3-1.

In the game against Tanzania the Super Eagles were dominant in most parts of the clash but had to manage a slim victory.

Now they will face a more formidable opposition in the 2004 AFCON champions in Tunisia.

Also Read: AFCON 2025: CAF Appoints Malian Referee For Super Eagles Vs Tunisia

Speaking in his presser on Friday, Chelle said he will have to approach the game differently because he will come up against a very good side.

“In my mind I have two options the first is maybe to let Tunisia have the ball or when we get the ball back we go direct or we continue with our philosophy,” Chelle said. “As we know Tunisia is a good team ams maybe we will change something.

“We had our training sessions after the first game and in the sessions we tried to add more intensity. We have a game against a great team so let’s go for this game.

“I have to prepare my players well as it’s not going to be easy. Tunisia is a great team like I said, they have a lot of good players with experience, lots of young players so they play well as a team.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Fes



