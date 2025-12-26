We Still Talk About Our Defeat To Tunisia At AFCON 2021 –Super Eagles Captain, Ndidi

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has said he and his teammates still talk about their defeat to Tunisia at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles went into their round of 16 clash with Tunisia as clear favourites after winning all their group matches.

On their part, Tunisia managed to make it to the knockout stage after a poor preliminary stage performance.

But the North Africans stunned the Super Eagles 1-0 with Alex Iwobi was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle.

Reflecting on the defeat Ndidi, who also featured in the encounter, said they will try and make sure ther won’t be a repeat of what occured in Cameroon.

“The guys are really prepared, we don’t want to think about what happened (previous clash), we just want to face this one because definitely it’s a new team with good players, good group,” Ndidi said in Friday’s pre-match press conference.

“We are talking about it (defeat to Tunisia at 2021 AFCON), we actually spoke of it and hopefully it is not going to happen the second time.

On pressure of making amends by winning the AFCON 2025, after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ndidi stated:”There’s no pressure on us, no pressure at all.

“We didn’t qualify for the World Cup but we are actually ready for this tournament, it’s just like another opportunity to correct the wrong.

“The guys are ready, the team is ready for this tournament. It was painful that we didn’t qualify for the World Cup and we are ready for this to achieve something.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Fes, Morocco



