AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Not Thinking About Winning Title Now — Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle says he is firmly focused on his side’s quarter-final clash with Algeria, and not the title.

Nigeria won their three group games in convincing fashion, scoring eight goals, and conceding three times.

The three-time champions also destroyed Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16.

Many pundits have touted the West Africans as favourites to win the title in Morocco.

Chelle however said his main focus is the clash with Algeria.

“I prefer to stay focused now on Marrakech and there is a game to play and after the game we can think about our accommodation, but now we go to Marrakech and I hope, if God is with me, we will travel for another town,” Chelle was quoted by Yahoo Sports.

“But now we go to the Marrakech and the story starts in the Marrakech, so we have to stay focused on Marrakech, training sessions, and the next game.”



