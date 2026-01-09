AFCON 2025: Chelle Opens Up On Super Eagles’ Bonus Issue Ahead Algeria Clash

Eric Chelle has opened up on the Super Eagles’ unpaid win bonus and allowance issues at this year’s AFCON, which almost marred the team’s continued participation in the tournament.

Speaking about the issue in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Chelle said his focus is what happens on the pitch.

“It is my job to stay focus on matters on the pitch and that’s where my job is,” Chelle replied when asked for his thoughts on the event of the last few days.

“The most important thing is your objective in the group and our state of mind is good we are ready, physically we are ready, tactically I have to make some choice.

“Like I said I just want to focus on the pitch any other question you can ask my federation, I prefer to stay focus on the pitch and do my job and bring my motivation to this group.”

On how prepared is team is going into the big clash, Chelle expressed confidence that his players are ready.

“We’ve tried to find the weaknesses of the opponent and we try to put it into the head of our team that we can go past this obstacle.

“This is the quarter-finals and your state of mind is very important because you have to manage the pressure, manage the opponent and what your coach ask you. So, this is what we try to work on every day and I believe we will be ready for the game tomorrow.”

The last time Chelle led a team to the quarter-finals of the AFCON was at the 2023 edition in Cote d’Ivoire with Mali.

Despite playing with a man advantage, Mali lost 2-1, after conceding a 90th minute equaliser and also letting in a goal in stoppage time of extra-time.

By James Agberebi in Marrakech, Morocco



