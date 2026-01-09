‘Nigeria Is A Difficult Opponent’ — Ait-Nouri Anticipates Tough Super Eagles Test

Algeria defender Rayan Ait-Nouri is expecting a difficult duel against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The North Africans will be looking to secure a place in the semi-finals when they confront the Super Eagles at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Saturday.

Algeria have a flawless record in Morocco with four wins from four games.

“The game will be very tough,” Ait-Nouri told reporters in Marrakech.

“We know Nigeria is a very difficult opponent, and we will have to be ready. There are no easy games at this stage.”

The North Africans needed extra time to beat Democratic Republic of Congo in the Round of 16 with substitute Adel Boulbina scoring the winning goal in the 119th minute.

“It doesn’t matter how you qualify, what’s important is qualifying,” added Ait-Nouri.

“We knew it would be tough because DR Congo has many good players, but we managed to win.”

By Adeboye Amosu



