AFCON 2025: Eagles Have The Firepower To Defeat Algeria –Agu

Former Nigerian international Alloy Agu believes the Super Eagles have the firepower to end Algeria’s dream at the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that both teams will clash in Marrakech on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals of the tournament.



Both sides progressed through the group stage with a perfect record, the only two teams to do so, but that achievement will count for little if either falls at this stage. The Super Eagles boast the tournament’s best attack, while Algeria has its tightest defence.

Speaking with Completesports.com, Agu noted that the Eagles’ attacking trio of Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams, and Ademola Lookman will be too much to handle for Algeria on Saturday.



“I expect a difficult game against Algeria. However, I still believe that the Super Eagles have more firepower to subdue the Algerians in the quarter-finals.



“The trio of Lookman, Osimhen, and Adams will definitely be tough to handle by the Algerian defence. Again, Eagles always bring out their ‘A’ game when they play against strong opposition.



“I am very optimistic that the Super Eagles will end Algeria’s AFCON dream on Saturday.”



